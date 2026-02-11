Inclusive Center planned at National History Museum in Bishkek

An Inclusive Center is planned to be established at the National History Museum in Bishkek. It was announced at a meeting between the museum’s director, Jyldyz Bakashova, and the head of Eurasia KG Public Foundation, Kymbat Urumkulova, the Ministry of Culture reported.

According to the ministry, the meeting participants also discussed plans to modernize the permanent exhibition dedicated to the Great Patriotic War and to equip the museum with multimedia technologies.

«The sides also considered the possibility of internships for the museum’s research staff in the Russian Federation. As a result of the meeting, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed,» the statement reads.