Police arrest criminals attacking citizens of India and Pakistan

Four young people suspected of robbery were arrested in Bosteri village of Issyk-Kul region. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The criminal attacked and robbed foreigners — citizens of India and Pakistan. One of the suspects is a girl.

«On May 1, five unknown people broke into the house of a Pakistani citizen in Bishkek, beat him and stole $1,600. On May 20, they also broke into an apartment where students from India lived, stole 40,000 soms from them, took away two laptops and six mobile phones. Attackers committed four more crimes in the capital and in Kant town,» the Interior Ministry reported.

All four detainees were previously convicted of theft and hooliganism.

«They were released from prison several months ago. All crimes were carefully planned, they kept track of the victims, and put on masks during the attacks,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.
