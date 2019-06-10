15:37
Financial police detain two trucks with 50 tons of smuggled fuel

Two MAN tank trucks carrying liquid with a specific smell of fuel and lubricants in tanks were detained in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reported.

The trucks were stopped at Chon-Kapka-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. According to the submitted documents, the cargo was registered as heating oil and belonged to an individual entrepreneur.

«As a part of pre-trial proceedings, the owner of the trucks voluntarily paid excise tax of 100,000 soms. The financial police are taking measures to detect and suppress illegal trafficking of an excisable group of goods throughout Kyrgyzstan,» the state service summed up.
