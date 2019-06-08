11:49
Regions of Kyrgyzstan lack 1,100 doctors

Regions of Kyrgyzstan lack 1,100 doctors. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The day before, the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy hosted a Job Fair — a meeting with graduates of medical residency 2019 — in Bishkek. «The purpose of the event is to attract young medical specialists to the regions,» the press center stressed.

During the meeting, the Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev outlined the great role of local state administrations and local governments in providing young professionals with a social package which is important for attracting graduates to the regions.

In 2019, at least 645 people graduate from the KSMA (including 130 people who studied at the expense of the state budget). In 2018, the Commission of the Ministry of Health sent 133 graduates to the regions.

The ministry added that as of April 1, 2019, the need for medical personnel in the regions was 1,110. Batken region needs 88 specialists, Jalal-Abad — 187, Osh — 193, Naryn — 130, Talas — 157, Issyk-Kul — 172, and Chui region — 183.
