Head of Kadamdzhay district of Kyrgyzstan and mayor of Aidarken were dismissed. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

Zhanybek Isakov was relieved of his post of head of state administration — head of Kadamdzhay district of Batken region, Mukhubilla Mumbaev — mayor of Aidarken, according to submitted notices of resignation.

The orders were signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.