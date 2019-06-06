13:59
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Foreigners arrived in Kyrgyzstan can register online

Foreign citizens can online apply for temporary registration in Kyrgyzstan. The application procedure is available on the electronic services portal of the State Registration Service portal.srs.kg.

To submit an electronic application, an applicant must log in on the electronic services portal using a biometric ID card. He or she has to select «Registration of a foreign citizen at place of temporary residence» in the catalog of services and fill in the data in accordance with the form and sign the consent to processing of personal data.

Status of processing of an application can be checked in «Personal Account.»

Upon successful consideration, an electronic application number will be generated, with which it is necessary to apply to any passport department, where a certificate of temporary registration will be issued.

In the near future, it is planned to connect online payment of state duty through VISA and MasterCard cards, which will allow citizens to make non-cash payments on their own.
link:
views: 40
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan increases work permit fees for foreigners
Kyrgyzstan to simplify registration of foreigners
SCNS suppresses channel for transportation of foreigners through Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners violating traffic rules in Kyrgyzstan to be fined at border
360 foreigners serve sentences in prisons of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan increases state fee for employment of foreign workers
Kyrgyzstan to spend 590,000 soms on expulsion of foreign prisoners in 2019
Citizens of Kazakhstan and Russia most of all visit Kyrgyzstan
About 12,000 foreigners come to Kyrgyzstan every year to work
Only every 5th internal migrant registers at place of residence in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Englishman Stephen Marshall came to Bishkek to teach locals to drink wine Englishman Stephen Marshall came to Bishkek to teach locals to drink wine
Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev
Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet