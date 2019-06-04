16:14
Local residents block Isfana – Andarak road in Batken region

Local residents blocked the road in Leilek district of Batken region. Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

On June 3, residents of Leilek district demanded from a Tajik family to destroy a house, since it was built on rented land.

«After the conflict, people of both nationalities began to gather in Iskra village. Local residents blocked the road Isfana — Andarak at night. Local authorities and employees of the District Department of Internal Affairs of Leilek district carry out explanatory work with the population. The Kyrgyz opposed construction of real estate on land, which the man rented. Local residents intended to break down the building, but the police stopped them. At the moment, law enforcement officers are keeping public order,» the police department reported.
