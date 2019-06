Bodies of two children who drowned in water canals were found in the south of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, body of a seven-year-old boy was found in Kaiyrma canal in Osh region. He went missing on May 27.

Body of a three-year-old child was found in the canal of Shamaldy-Sai town, Jalal-Abad region.