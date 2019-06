Criminal case on kidnapping of 12-year-old Danil Brailkin was sent to court. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The defendants fully admitted their guilt. The case will be considered by Issyk-Ata District Court.

On April 11, unknown persons grabbed 12-year-old Danil Brailkin on the street, forced him to get into a car with Yandex.Taxi logo and drove away. The boy was found in a closed garage. It turned out that the criminals had kidnapped the boy for ransom.