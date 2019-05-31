Number of crimes against minors on rise in Bishkek

Level of crimes against minors has increased in Bishkek. Deputy Prosecutor of Bishkek Inzilbek Abraliev announced this at a meeting with law enforcement agencies in Bishkek City Administration.

About 322 crimes against minors were committed in Bishkek in 2018, and in the first quarter of 2019 — 295. At least 7 of them are family violence cases.

Crimes against sexual inviolability and sexual freedom of minors take a special place.

«The heightened danger of such crimes is that minors due to the helplessness and lack of understanding of the nature of the actions committed with them become victims of a criminal,» he said.

Inzilbek Abraliev added that the key role in detection of the crimes was assigned to district inspectors, educational organizations and inspectors of the Youth Liaison Service.

«They should take protective measures at the first signals and negative manifestations in the child’s behavior. However, as practice shows, there is no proper interaction between authorized bodies for the prevention, detection and suppression of violence against children and teenagers. The social security authorities were informed only about 26 out of 32 cases of violence registered in 2018. According to the law, the internal affairs bodies are obliged to report about each fact,» he stressed.