Police Lieutenant Colonel turns out to be organizer of criminal group

Activity of a criminal group of current employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has been suppressed in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to SCNS, an officer of the Criminal Police Department of Moskovsky District of Chui region, Junior Police Lieutenant Kazakov and Deputy Head of the Criminal Police Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department for Chui region, Police Lieutenant Colonel Rasul Kazakov were arrested as a result of active investigative activities when handing over a 12-gauge smooth-bore shotgun and ammunition, as well as fake state number plates.

One of the detainees attempted to escape from the crime scene by VAZ 2107 car, but got into traffic accident during the persecution.

It was found out that the detained lieutenant colonel is the organizer of a criminal group that planned robber armed attacks against private entrepreneurs engaged in the wholesale and retail trade of consumer goods, and the people engaged in smuggling of large amounts of money from neighboring countries (according to preliminary data, up to $ 5 million.)

As part of the pre-trial proceedings, the materials were registered, and the detainees were placed in the pretrial detention center of SCNS. Employees of SCNS prevented the high-profile crime, which would not have been solved, since this organized criminal group was organized and operated under the guidance of law enforcement officers.