Rasul Kazakov, Deputy Head of the Criminal Police Service for Chui region, was arrested in Bishkek. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that his brother, who is also a police officer, was arrested along with him.

«Rasul Kazakov was arrested in the capital, his brother — on the territory of Moskovsky district of Chui region. It is known that a sawn-off gun and a traumatic pistol were found in the car of one of the detainees,» the police said.