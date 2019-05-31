11:27
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Bodies of guy and girl hanging on tree found in Sokuluk district

Bodies of two people were found in Sokuluk district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui Region reported.

On May 25, local residents informed the duty unit of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sokuluk district about corpses. Bodies of two young people were found hanging on a tree on the outskirts of one of the villages.

The dead are 19-year-old resident of Sokuluk district and 16-year-old resident of Kochkor district of Naryn region.

Police find out circumstances of the tragedy. Necessary expertise was appointed.
link:
views: 36
Print
Related
Man dies after fall from 8th floor window in Bishkek
Child suicide rate decreases in Kyrgyzstan
Woman shoots herself dead in Kara-Balta city
School student commits suicide in Kara-Suu
Condition of girl jumped out of window in Bishkek remains grave
16-year-old teenager attempts to commit suicide in Jalal-Abad
Employee of Emergency Situations Ministry commits suicide in Naryn
13-year-old school student commits suicide in Osh city
Extended military serviceman shoots himself dead in Belovodskoye village
Grandson of public figure Sherimkulov dies in Botanical Garden
Popular
39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours 39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours
Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested
Weather alert: Thunderstorms expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Thunderstorms expected in Kyrgyzstan
SDPK plans to hold rally in support of defendants in Bishkek HPP case SDPK plans to hold rally in support of defendants in Bishkek HPP case