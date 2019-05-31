Bodies of guy and girl hanging on tree found in Sokuluk district

Bodies of two people were found in Sokuluk district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui Region reported.

On May 25, local residents informed the duty unit of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sokuluk district about corpses. Bodies of two young people were found hanging on a tree on the outskirts of one of the villages.

The dead are 19-year-old resident of Sokuluk district and 16-year-old resident of Kochkor district of Naryn region.

Police find out circumstances of the tragedy. Necessary expertise was appointed.