Kyrgyzstan to celebrate Orozo Ait on June 5

Orozo Ait will be celebrated in Kyrgyzstan on June 5. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

This is a preliminary date; the exact date will be known at the end of Ramadan according to the lunar calendar.

According to Article 113 of the Labor Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Muslim holiday Orozo Ait is a non-working holiday.

Orozo Ait marks the end of 30-day Muslim fast — Ramadan. From dawn to dusk, the faithful kept fasting. Refusal of food and drinks, especially on hot days, gives Muslims a chance to demonstrate the power of their faith. It is assumed that on these days a believer strictly observes the internal purity, gets rid of thoughts and actions that defile a person. The fasting of those whose deeds and thoughts are unclean will not be taken into account.

On Orozo Ait day, the Muslims read a festive ritual prayer, put on the best clothes, set tables, and invite guests.