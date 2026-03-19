Ait namaz in Bishkek to be held on Old Square

Ait namaz will return to Old Square in Bishkek, the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In recent years, festive prayers were held in mosques. This year, according to authorities, conditions have been deemed favorable in terms of safety and potential risks.

Orozo Ait is one of the most important holidays for Muslims and marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. On this day, believers perform the festive prayer, visit relatives and loved ones, and provide assistance to those in need.

Earlier, the muftiyat presented the program for March 20:

7:30–8 a.m. — Quran recitation

8:00–8:25 a.m. — religious lectures

8:25–8:30 a.m. — explanation of the procedure and rules for performing the festive prayer

8:30 a.m. — festive prayer

Due to the specifics of mountainous regions, slight deviations from the indicated schedule are allowed depending on local conditions.

More than 10,000 police officers will ensure public order across the country during the Orozo Ait celebrations.