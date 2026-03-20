President congratulates citizens of Kyrgyzstan on Orozo Ait

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov today extended his congratulations to the people of Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of Orozo Ait.

«Dear Muslims! I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the sacred holiday of Orozo Ait!

The blessed month of Ramadan is a time of spiritual purification, patience, and compassion for every Muslim. During this period, people strengthen their faith, strive to do good, help those in need, and demonstrate compassion and justice—high moral values that foster mutual respect, harmony, and unity in our society.

For centuries, our people have preserved Islamic values, harmoniously combining them with the moral principles and traditions inherited from our ancestors, embracing Islam as a traditional religion. This strong spiritual foundation ensures the stability of Kyrgyz society and contributes to strengthening unity and the development of our state.

Today, political crises and armed conflicts occurring in the world, including in regions such as the Middle East, pose serious challenges to all humanity. The Kyrgyz Republic, as a state consistently advocating for peace, mutual respect, and diplomatic solutions, expresses hope during these sacred days of Orozo Ait for a swift end to armed conflicts and tensions worldwide, and for the establishment of peace, security, and stability for all nations.

Despite the multiethnic and diverse nature of our society, our strength lies in unity, harmony, and mutual trust. Only by preserving and strengthening these values will we be able to develop our country and build a strong and prosperous state for future generations.

Dear compatriots!

On this blessed day, may the Almighty grant every family peace, well-being, and happiness! May harmony grow stronger in our country, and may the state confidently continue on its path of development and prosperity!

Once again, I congratulate you on the holiday of Orozo Ait!» the congratulatory message reads.