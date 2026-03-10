21:29
Orozo Ait to be celebrated in Kyrgyzstan on March 20

Orozo Ait will be celebrated in Kyrgyzstan on March 20 this year, the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the muftiyat, the holy month of Ramadan in the republic began on February 19. The sacred month lasts 29–30 days, and this year the fasting period will end on March 19.

Orozo Ait, also known as Eid al-Fitr, is one of the main holidays for Muslims and marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. On this day, believers perform a festive prayer, visit relatives and friends, and provide assistance to those in need.
