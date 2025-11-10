10:16
Orozo Ait could coincide with Nooruz holiday in 2026

Next year, the Muslim holiday Orozo Ait may coincide with Nooruz, which is celebrated on March 21.

The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan has published the official calendar of religious dates for 2026. According to the data, the holy month of Ramadan (Orozo Aiy) will begin on February 19, Kadyr Tun will be celebrated on the night of March 16-17, and Orozo Ait will be on March 20.

Kurban Ait is scheduled for May 27-29 next year.

The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan specifies that the dates of the months according to the Hijri calendar are determined based on calculations by international astronomical centers.

At the same time, fatwa experts warn that the dates of religious holidays may shift by one day depending on the actual observation of the new moon.

The website of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan does not have a similar calendar for 2026 in the public domain. The official dates of religious holidays in the country have not yet been published.
link: https://24.kg/english/350256/
views: 33
