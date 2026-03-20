Ait namaz in Bishkek: Over 30,000 Muslims gather in Old Square

Today, Muslims around the world are celebrating one of the most important holidays — Orozo Ait, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

From early morning, people began arriving at Old Square from all directions. By dawn, the entire area was already filling up, as believers came with their families, carrying prayer mats and taking their places in orderly rows.

By the start of the Ait prayer, the square was almost completely filled. According to eyewitness estimates, more than 30,000 people gathered to perform the festive prayer. Believers stood shoulder to shoulder, occupying not only the central part of the square but also the surrounding streets. The atmosphere remained calm and focused, without fuss and rush.

Among those present was President Sadyr Japarov, who joined worshippers in the festive prayer.

With the first words of the prayer, silence fell over the square. Even in the dense crowd, order was maintained, with participants observing rows and personal space.

Police officers and medical personnel were on duty around the perimeter. Public order was maintained under heightened security measures, but no intervention was required as the event passed without incident.

After the prayer concluded, the square became lively as people congratulated each other on the holiday, exchanged wishes, and gradually returned home.

The Ait namaz in Bishkek traditionally draws thousands of Muslims each year, remaining one of the largest and most significant religious events in the country.