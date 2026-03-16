13:30
USD 87.45
EUR 100.09
RUB 1.10
English

Muftiyat announces Orozo Ait celebration program in Kyrgyzstan

The Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) announced the program of events dedicated to the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the celebration of Orozo Ait.

According to the muftiyat, the program for March 20 includes:

  • 7:30–8 a.m. — recitation of the Quran;
  • 8–8:25 a.m. — religious lectures;
  • 8:25–8:30 a.m. — explanation of the procedure and rules for performing the festive prayer;
  • 8:30 a.m. —festive prayer.

Due to the specific conditions of mountainous regions, slight deviations from the indicated time are possible depending on local circumstances, the muftiyat noted.

Orozo Ait is one of the main holidays for Muslims and marks the end of fasting during the month of Ramadan. On this day, believers perform a festive prayer, visit relatives and friends, and provide assistance to those in need.
link: https://24.kg/english/366108/
views: 181
Print
Related
Orozo Ait to be celebrated in Kyrgyzstan on March 20
Nooruz and Orozo Ait may coincide: How Kyrgyzstan plans to mark double holiday
Orozo Ait could coincide with Nooruz holiday in 2026
Over 9,000 police officers to ensure public order on Orozo Ait
SDMK announces time of festive Ait namaz
Kyrgyzstan to celebrate Orozo Ait on March 30
President of Kyrgyzstan visits central mosque of Bishkek
SDMK announces place of festive Ait prayer
Kyrgyzstan to celebrate Orozo Ait on April 10
Sadyr Japarov to take part in festive Orozo Ait prayer
Popular
Economy Ministry invites Chinese companies to relocate production to Kyrgyzstan Economy Ministry invites Chinese companies to relocate production to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 264 billion soms since beginning of 2026 Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 264 billion soms since beginning of 2026
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches $1 billion Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches $1 billion
Osh resident detained for distribution of extremist materials on social media Osh resident detained for distribution of extremist materials on social media
16 March, Monday
12:27
MFA clarifies number of Kyrgyzstanis injured in road accident in New Moscow MFA clarifies number of Kyrgyzstanis injured in road ac...
12:15
Agriculture Minister of Kyrgyzstan reviews operations of two dairy plants
11:58
International-level 5,000-seat stadium under construction in Talas
11:46
Muftiyat announces Orozo Ait celebration program in Kyrgyzstan
11:38
One district of Bishkek to have no cold water on March 17