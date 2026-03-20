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24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Orozo Ait

This bright and meaningful day marks the end of the month of fasting and spiritual purification, reminding us of the values of compassion, patience, and mutual support. During these days, it is especially important to be close to loved ones, support those in need, and share the warmth of our hearts.

May this day bring peace, joy, and prosperity to every home! We wish that all your prayers are heard, and may your fasting and good deeds be accepted by the Almighty! May harmony, love, and understanding reign in every family.

May Orozo Ait become a time of renewal, strengthen faith, and inspire kind deeds. We wish you good health, inner warmth, and well-being.

Congratulations on the blessed holiday of Orozo Ait!

Ait maarek bolsun!
link: https://24.kg/english/366771/
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