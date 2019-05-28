14:46
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Partner countries improve equipment of Kyrgyz army

Kyrgyzstan’s participation in the UN, membership and chairmanship in such integration associations as the SCO and CSTO, increase the potential of the state in elimination of threats. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced at the solemn event dedicated to the 27th anniversary of the Armed Forces and the 20th anniversary of the Border Service of the country.

According to him, assistance of partner countries improves the technical and military equipment of the army and the Border Service of the republic.

«We appreciate your assistance in training the Kyrgyz military in new forms and methods of fulfillment of tasks. Russia, China and the European Union have made a huge contribution to the strengthening of security agencies,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.
link:
views: 43
Print
Related
President: Authority of military service in Kyrgyzstan has been restored
Jeenbekov: Army is guarantee of safety of peaceful labor of ordinary people
Incidents in Kyrgyz army occur due to unprofessionalism of commanders
Sooronbai Jeenbekov notes improvement in attitude towards Kyrgyz army
Kyrgyzstan takes 91st place in Military Strength Ranking 2018
Terms of recruitment of conscripts in Kyrgyz army to be toughened
Almazbek Atambayev tells about army's weapons
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev suspends his chairmanship in SDPK party Almazbek Atambayev suspends his chairmanship in SDPK party
Damir Musakeev sentenced to 5 years in prison Damir Musakeev sentenced to 5 years in prison
Five people with HIV detected in Bishkek markets for 4 hours Five people with HIV detected in Bishkek markets for 4 hours
New EU-Kyrgyzstan agreement drawn up taking into account EEU membership New EU-Kyrgyzstan agreement drawn up taking into account EEU membership