Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Partner countries improve equipment of Kyrgyz army

Kyrgyzstan’s participation in the UN, membership and chairmanship in such integration associations as the SCO and CSTO, increase the potential of the state in elimination of threats. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced at the solemn event dedicated to the 27th anniversary of the Armed Forces and the 20th anniversary of the Border Service of the country.

According to him, assistance of partner countries improves the technical and military equipment of the army and the Border Service of the republic.

«We appreciate your assistance in training the Kyrgyz military in new forms and methods of fulfillment of tasks. Russia, China and the European Union have made a huge contribution to the strengthening of security agencies,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.