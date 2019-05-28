14:47
President: Authority of military service in Kyrgyzstan has been restored

«We can say with confidence today that the authority of military service in Kyrgyzstan has been restored,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a solemn event dedicated to the 27th anniversary of the Armed Forces and the 20th anniversary of the Border Service of the country.

«The youth understood that they should not avoid military service, and the profession of a defender of the Fatherland is not only honorable, but also stable, promising,» he said.

The army of the republic is provided with modernized models of firearms, helicopters, air defense systems, cars and armored vehicles.

According to the head of state, he, as a Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, considers it very important to improve the social status of the military personnel.

Over the past 18 months, nine houses with 267 apartments have been built for servicemen of the Armed Forces. Four houses among them are for the Border Service.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov
«The work on provision of the military personnel with housing continues and is under my control. This year, six houses with 379 apartments will be built. The State Border Service will get four of them with 88 apartments,» he added.
