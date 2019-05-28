10:13
Russian citizen, kept in Kyrgyz prison colony, threatens with hunger strike

Citizen of Russia Ravil Tukhvatullin is not released from custody in Kyrgyzstan. Russian human rights organization Moscow Helsinki Group reports.

According to the organization, Ravil Tukhvatullin is seriously ill, he has a third-degree hypertension.

«He does not receive daily required vital medicines, an additional examination is not carried out. This is torture and discrimination. Statements, complaints to the Prosecutor’s Office, the Ombudsman are left unchanged. They pass judgement without familiarizing with the case,» message of the human rights organization says.

The State Service for Punishment Execution told 24.kg news agency that at the moment Ravil Tukhvatullin is in the prison colony No. 47. Previously, he went on a hunger strike, but refused in on the same day.

«Prisoner Ravil Tukhvatullin really has high blood pressure. During sudden checks, his heart is working normally, and when planned examination is carried out, his state of health worsens,» the state service commented.
