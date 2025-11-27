15:11
Daily meat ration for prisoners in Kyrgyzstan to be increased by 10 grams

The State Service for Punishment Execution of Kyrgyzstan has initiated the approval of new daily rations, substitution norms, and rules for applying and replacing daily rations for prisoners and detainees in the criminal-executive system. The draft document has been submitted for public discussion.

According to the drafter, the purpose of the document is to unify and streamline the provision of daily rations for prisoners and detainees, as well as to align them with the Presidential Decree «On Certain Issues of the Criminal-Executive System of the Kyrgyz Republic» dated February 3, 2025.

The preparation of the corresponding government resolution involved Feruza Kochkorova, PhD in Medicine and Associate Professor of the Department of Hygiene at Isa Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy.

The draft proposes reducing the consumption of bread, flour, starch, fish, and trans fats (margarine, vegetable fat, cooking fat, partially hydrogenated vegetable fat, partially hydrogenated fatty acids, frying fat, combined fat, hydrogenated oil) in accordance with WHO recommendations.

The State Service noted that this reduction will help lower the risk of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer.

At the same time, the plan includes increasing daily consumption of pasta, eggs, milk, butter, and poultry, which will help prevent infectious diseases and ensure the intake of essential nutrients.

For example, the daily ration of first-grade wheat bread per person will be reduced from 500 grams to 250 grams, while the daily meat ration will increase from 80 grams to 90 grams.

It is also planned to reduce the daily salt intake per person from 20 grams to 5 grams.
link: https://24.kg/english/352481/
views: 137
