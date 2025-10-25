18:48
Craft bags, bricks, bread: What inmates produce in Kyrgyzstan

The State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan held a board meeting to review its performance over the past nine months, the agency’s press service reported.

According to it, inmates serving sentences in correctional facilities produce bread, agricultural products, bricks, Egosa barbed wire, craft bags, as well as wooden and metal goods.

«Currently, 1,800 inmates are engaged in labor. Overall, about 30 percent of the prison population is capable of working. Employment has shown positive results in socializing inmates. By 2027, we plan to provide work opportunities for all inmates. We also intend to expand cooperation with state enterprises and the private sector and accept production orders,» head of the State Penitentiary Service Chyngyz Kozhoshev told.
