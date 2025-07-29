12:14
Kyrgyzstan to reduce bread and trans fat rations for inmates

The State Penitentiary Service of the Kyrgyz Republic is set to revise the daily food rations for inmates serving sentences in correctional facilities. A draft of the proposed changes has been submitted for public discussion.

According to the agency, the updated meal plan for the incarcerated population was developed in consultation with a candidate of medical sciences and associate professor from the Department of Hygiene Disciplines at the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy.

The draft document proposes reducing the intake of bread, flour, starch, fish, and trans fats (including margarine, vegetable oil, cooking fats, partially hydrogenated vegetable oils, partially hydrogenated fatty acids, deep-frying fats, blended fats, and hydrogenated oils). The decision aligns with recommendations from the World Health Organization and aims to reduce the risk of diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer.

«The draft also includes an increase in the daily intake of pasta, eggs, milk, butter, and poultry, which is expected to help reduce the risk of infectious diseases and ensure a regular intake of dietary fiber,» the explanatory note states, although it does not specify which foods will provide the fiber.

The document further suggests that «reducing the consumption of bread, flour, starch, fish, and animal fats will improve the overall quality of daily meals provided to those serving prison sentences and individuals held in pre-trial detention centers,» the drafters said.
