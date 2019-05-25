Almazbek Atambayev suspends his chairmanship in SDPK party

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev temporarily suspended his membership in the SDPK party, as well as his chairmanship. Member of the Political Council Adil Turdukulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, such a decision was adopted today unanimously at a meeting of the Political Council. It is dictated by the adoption of a package of amendments to the Law on Guarantees of the President’s Activities by the Parliament.

One of the proposed norms states: the former head of state, if he or she is actively involved in politics and is a member of a party, is deprived of all privileges, in particular immunity.

Deputy Asel Koduranova was temporarily appointed the leader of the Social Democrats party. SDPK intends to appeal the changes concerning deprivation of the ex-president of immunity to the Constitutional Chamber.