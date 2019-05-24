President about role of the media: People see the world through your eyes

The SCO Media Forum is held in Bishkek.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov welcomed the media representatives of the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as representatives of the SCO observer states.

«People say that the media are an instant reflection of the current history of the world. I would add: people see the world through your eyes. The atmosphere both within a particular country and between our states depends on your position, your responsibility,» he said.

«As you know, one of the main tasks of the SCO is to create an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect between the countries and peoples. These are the mass media that play a huge role in the implementation of this task,» the head of state added.

According to him, the media help build an open dialogue and promote mutual understanding, and called for honesty and openness. «We want the Bishkek Media Forum to open a new era of media cooperation throughout the SCO,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

He added that Kyrgyzstan is an open society and there are no closed topics for the media, and remarked that these are the media that can be the catalyst for the formation of a new information agenda for the SCO member states.