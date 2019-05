Head of Eye Microsurgery Department of the National Hospital was caught red-handed with bribe in Bishkek. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Investigators of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan arrested the doctor.

«According to preliminary data, Saltanat Imanbaeva is a suspect. She extorted money for a surgery. She was arrested while receiving about 30,000 soms, but was placed under house arrest,» the sources said.

The SCNS press center is not available for comment.