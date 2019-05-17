Youth house for graduates of orphanages to appear in Bishkek

A youth house for graduates of orphanages will appear in Bishkek. Head of the Rights of Orphaned Children Public Foundation Igor Belyaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a charity concert with participation of Kyrgyz pop stars will take place at Seytek youth creativity center on May 22. The collected funds will be spent on arrangement of housing for graduates of orphanages.

«The project was launched in 2018. The first such houses appeared in Novopokrovka village. The conditions there are as close to home as possible. Yesterday’s residents of social institutions can undergo training and social adaptation,» Igor Belyaev said.

He added that professional teachers and psychologists help the children.