10:00
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Youth house for graduates of orphanages to appear in Bishkek

A youth house for graduates of orphanages will appear in Bishkek. Head of the Rights of Orphaned Children Public Foundation Igor Belyaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a charity concert with participation of Kyrgyz pop stars will take place at Seytek youth creativity center on May 22. The collected funds will be spent on arrangement of housing for graduates of orphanages.

«The project was launched in 2018. The first such houses appeared in Novopokrovka village. The conditions there are as close to home as possible. Yesterday’s residents of social institutions can undergo training and social adaptation,» Igor Belyaev said.

He added that professional teachers and psychologists help the children.
link:
views: 31
Print
Related
At least 754 children adopted in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Criminal case initiated on adoption of children by foreigners
Some foreign international adoption oragnizations cease to exist in Kyrgyzstan
Graduates of Kyrgyzstan's orphanages can be treated free in clinics
Almost all graduates of orphanages in Kyrgyzstan subjected to violence
Only Kyrgyzstan has social orphan notion
Kyrgyzstan has more than 130,000 orphans
Popular
Decrease in incidence of brucellosis, echinococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan Decrease in incidence of brucellosis, echinococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to spend over 381 million soms on creation of patrol police Kyrgyzstan to spend over 381 million soms on creation of patrol police
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Issyk-Kul region President Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Issyk-Kul region
More than 4.6 tons of gold produced at Kumtor in the first quarter of 2019 More than 4.6 tons of gold produced at Kumtor in the first quarter of 2019