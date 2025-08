The prosecutor’s office of Ala-Buka district in Jalal-Abad region has identified that two 16-year-old teenagers left without parental care were not provided with housing as required by law. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In response, local prosecutor’s office took action to allocate land plots for housing construction to the minors and provided them with the necessary legal documents confirming ownership.

In the first half of 2025, as a result of measures taken by the prosecutor’s offices, 43 orphaned children were granted land plots for the construction of homes.