Orphans in Talas receive land plots

Orphans in Talas received land plots. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its information, the prosecutor’s office of Aitmatov district, with the aim of ensuring the rights and interests of orphans, conducted an inspection, during which it found out that nine orphans were not provided with land plots.

«As a result of the measures taken by the prosecutor’s office, the specified orphans were allocated land plots and issued title documents,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/333254/
