16:17
USD 87.45
EUR 95.47
RUB 1.00
English

Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to de-bureaucratize adoption of orphans

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov stated that the adoption of orphans will be de-bureaucratized by presidential order.

He told that from 600 to 700 families are now on the waiting list for adoption, but because of strict requirements and bureaucratization, they can’t take the children.

«We also bring small children from six months old from Russia and cannot hand them over to families for years. We believe there should be no orphans. We will hand them over first to foster families and then for adoption,» Edil Baisalov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/322554/
views: 162
Print
Related
265 million soms transferred to orphans' deposits since beginning of 2024
State to open deposits for orphans in Aiyl Bank
224 children raised in foster families in Kyrgyzstan
About 1,868 orphan children live in Kyrgyzstan
Orphans will be paid 500,000 soms each – Cabinet Chairman
Bishkek City Hall hands over keys to apartments to orphans
Two children illegally adopted in Jalal-Abad and taken out of country
207 children being raised in foster families in Kyrgyzstan
Housing for orphans: Three children receive apartments in Mailuu-Suu
Children with disabilities, from low-income families to rest on Issyk-Kul lake
Popular
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects
Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII
Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills
12 March, Wednesday
16:04
Lawmakers dismiss Iskander Gaipkulov from CEC membership ahead of term Lawmakers dismiss Iskander Gaipkulov from CEC membersh...
15:58
New head of Tourism Department appointed in Kyrgyzstan
14:47
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to de-bureaucratize adoption of orphans
14:40
Player dies from head injury during kok boru game in Voenno-Antonovka
14:21
Ukrainian woman convicted in Kazakhstan for organ trafficking detained in Poland