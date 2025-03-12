Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to de-bureaucratize adoption of orphans

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov stated that the adoption of orphans will be de-bureaucratized by presidential order.

He told that from 600 to 700 families are now on the waiting list for adoption, but because of strict requirements and bureaucratization, they can’t take the children.

«We also bring small children from six months old from Russia and cannot hand them over to families for years. We believe there should be no orphans. We will hand them over first to foster families and then for adoption,» Edil Baisalov said.