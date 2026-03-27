14:50
USD 87.45
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.07
English

Nine orphans in Zhaiyl district provided with land plots

Nine orphans and children left without parental care were provided with land plots in Zhaiyl district. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, violations were identified during an inspection of compliance with child and housing laws.

It was established that Ak-Bashat aiyl okmotu failed to provide these citizens with land plots in a timely manner. A prosecutorial response was issued in this regard.

Following its review, the children’s rights were restored: they were allocated plots and presented with state title deeds confirming their private ownership rights for the construction of residential buildings.

It is noted that, in accordance with the Children’s Code and the Housing Code, the state guarantees orphans the right to housing. If they do not have their own housing, they are entitled to priority provision of housing upon reaching the age of 16.
link: https://24.kg/english/367756/
views: 125
Print
Related
60 orphaned children in Batken receive financial aid ahead of Orozo Ait
Six orphans allocated plots of land for housing construction in Kyrgyzstan
Orphaned teenagers in Ala-Buka receive land plots
Land plots for housing construction provided to 43 orphans
Orphans in Talas receive land plots
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to de-bureaucratize adoption of orphans
265 million soms transferred to orphans' deposits since beginning of 2024
State to open deposits for orphans in Aiyl Bank
224 children raised in foster families in Kyrgyzstan
About 1,868 orphan children live in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy
Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures
Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek
Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region
27 March, Friday
14:33
Elnura Muktarbek to take part in BraVo Music Awards gala concert Elnura Muktarbek to take part in BraVo Music Awards gal...
14:17
Exhibition "My Aitmatov" opened in Omsk
14:08
Kiosks and canopies banned in multi-story building courtyards in Bishkek
14:00
Nine orphans in Zhaiyl district provided with land plots
12:48
Nizhny Novgorod Oblast to ship 198 tons of peat soil to Kyrgyzstan