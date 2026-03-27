Nine orphans in Zhaiyl district provided with land plots

Nine orphans and children left without parental care were provided with land plots in Zhaiyl district. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, violations were identified during an inspection of compliance with child and housing laws.

It was established that Ak-Bashat aiyl okmotu failed to provide these citizens with land plots in a timely manner. A prosecutorial response was issued in this regard.

Following its review, the children’s rights were restored: they were allocated plots and presented with state title deeds confirming their private ownership rights for the construction of residential buildings.

It is noted that, in accordance with the Children’s Code and the Housing Code, the state guarantees orphans the right to housing. If they do not have their own housing, they are entitled to priority provision of housing upon reaching the age of 16.