Land plots for housing construction provided to 43 orphans

Land plots for housing construction have been provided to 43 orphans in the first half of the year. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the supervisory authorities took prosecutorial response measures, as a result of which 43 children left without parents were allocated land plots for housing construction. An inspection in Aravan district of Osh region revealed violations of the rights of two 16-year-old teenagers, who were not provided with housing in accordance with the procedure established by law.

After the intervention of the prosecutor’s office, they were provided with land plots and presented with title documents.
link: https://24.kg/english/337777/
