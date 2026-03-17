11:24
USD 87.45
EUR 100.07
RUB 1.09
English

60 orphaned children in Batken receive financial aid ahead of Orozo Ait

In Batken, 60 orphaned children have each been given 10,000 soms ahead of Orozo Ait holiday. The Office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Batken region reported.

A charity campaign was held, during which financial assistance was provided to children left without parental care. The support was extended in honor of the holy month of Ramadan and the upcoming Orozo Ait celebration. The initiative aims to assist families facing difficult life circumstances.

Plenipotentiary Representative of the President Zhanybek Isakov emphasized the importance of supporting children who have been left without parents.
link: https://24.kg/english/366272/
views: 139
Print
Related
Six orphans allocated plots of land for housing construction in Kyrgyzstan
Orphaned teenagers in Ala-Buka receive land plots
Land plots for housing construction provided to 43 orphans
Orphans in Talas receive land plots
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to de-bureaucratize adoption of orphans
265 million soms transferred to orphans' deposits since beginning of 2024
State to open deposits for orphans in Aiyl Bank
224 children raised in foster families in Kyrgyzstan
About 1,868 orphan children live in Kyrgyzstan
Orphans will be paid 500,000 soms each – Cabinet Chairman
Popular
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 264 billion soms since beginning of 2026 Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 264 billion soms since beginning of 2026
Economy Ministry invites Chinese companies to relocate production to Kyrgyzstan Economy Ministry invites Chinese companies to relocate production to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches $1 billion Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches $1 billion
Osh resident detained for distribution of extremist materials on social media Osh resident detained for distribution of extremist materials on social media
17 March, Tuesday
11:22
Lake and surrounding area near Dordoi market to be improved in Bishkek Lake and surrounding area near Dordoi market to be impr...
11:09
Kyrgyzstan and GIZ sign agreement to develop green skills in Central Asia
10:53
Kyrgyzstan and BiExpo to hold Ala-Too Trade & Industry Expo 2026
10:35
Kyrgyzstani Usman Kaparov wins bronze at International Boxing Tournament
10:24
60 orphaned children in Batken receive financial aid ahead of Orozo Ait