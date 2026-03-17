60 orphaned children in Batken receive financial aid ahead of Orozo Ait

In Batken, 60 orphaned children have each been given 10,000 soms ahead of Orozo Ait holiday. The Office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Batken region reported.

A charity campaign was held, during which financial assistance was provided to children left without parental care. The support was extended in honor of the holy month of Ramadan and the upcoming Orozo Ait celebration. The initiative aims to assist families facing difficult life circumstances.

Plenipotentiary Representative of the President Zhanybek Isakov emphasized the importance of supporting children who have been left without parents.