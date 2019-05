Election of a new mayor ended in the Town Council of Balykchy. 26-year-old Marat Kudaibergenov from Zamandash faction became new mayor of the town.

His candidacy was supported by 22 deputies out of 31. Nine deputies voted for his opponent Mirbek Shakirov.

The former mayor of Balykchy, Almaz Mambetov, was appointed the Chairman of the State Registration Service.