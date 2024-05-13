11:20
USD 88.35
EUR 95.16
RUB 0.95
English

Balykchy city to receive billion soms for development

Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov visited Balykchy city. He met with City Hall officials and discussed the city’s development plan for the next three years.

A billion soms have been allocated from the state budget to implement the grandiose plans of the Balykchy municipality.

It is planned to reconstruct the municipal hotel, build asphalt and reinforced concrete plants, and transform the former restaurant into a kindergarten for 150 places. There are also plans to build a modern art gallery, an IT library, and reconstruct city streets.

The leadership of Balykchy also plans to create a municipal hub for heavy vehicles, a park, build a house for employees of budget-funded organizations, and reconstruct the irrigation and drainage systems.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that the city would be allocated 300 million soms for the presented plan. He also heard information on projects for reconstruction of Karakol and Balykchy bus stations, and inspected the reconstruction of Balykchy — Barskoon road.
link: https://24.kg/english/293780/
views: 48
Print
Related
Wind turbine to be installed in Balykchy
Construction of sewerage system begins in Balykchy
Rally against current deputies of City Council held in Balykchy
Modern waste sorting plant launched in Balykchy
26-year-old Marat Kudaibergenov elected mayor of Balykchy
Election of new mayor takes place in Balykchy
Two candidates run for post of mayor of Balykchy town
Assistant prosecutor hits inspector of Traffic Safety Department in Balykchy
Road builders stage strike in Balykchy
Coal suppliers strike in Balykchi town
Popular
President of Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan calls som "Central Asian dollar" President of Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan calls som "Central Asian dollar"
Ministry of Agriculture proposes to impose moratorium on sugar exports Ministry of Agriculture proposes to impose moratorium on sugar exports
Not a single gram of gold is stolen: President comments on video with gold bars Not a single gram of gold is stolen: President comments on video with gold bars
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan puts new banknote into circulation National Bank of Kyrgyzstan puts new banknote into circulation
13 May, Monday
11:17
Kyrgyz film “Paradise under Mothers’ Feet” wins Grand Prix at Moscow festival Kyrgyz film “Paradise under Mothers’ Feet” wins Grand P...
11:09
Balykchy city to receive billion soms for development
10:53
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers visits Issyk-Kul region
10:36
UN General Assembly approves Palestinian bid for membership
10:19
Foreigner steals $6,500 at Manas airport