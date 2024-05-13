Balykchy city to receive billion soms for development

Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov visited Balykchy city. He met with City Hall officials and discussed the city’s development plan for the next three years.

A billion soms have been allocated from the state budget to implement the grandiose plans of the Balykchy municipality.

It is planned to reconstruct the municipal hotel, build asphalt and reinforced concrete plants, and transform the former restaurant into a kindergarten for 150 places. There are also plans to build a modern art gallery, an IT library, and reconstruct city streets.

The leadership of Balykchy also plans to create a municipal hub for heavy vehicles, a park, build a house for employees of budget-funded organizations, and reconstruct the irrigation and drainage systems.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that the city would be allocated 300 million soms for the presented plan. He also heard information on projects for reconstruction of Karakol and Balykchy bus stations, and inspected the reconstruction of Balykchy — Barskoon road.