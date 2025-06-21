Balykchy and Antalya's Kepez Province establish sister city relations

A delegation from Kepez municipality of Antalya (Turkey) is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to it, the visit is a reciprocal step in the framework of the intensifying inter-municipal cooperation and the process of establishing sister city relations between the city of Balykchy and the Province of Kepez.

«On June 18, a Memorandum of bilateral cooperation was signed between the Balykchy City Hall and the Kepez municipality. The document envisages the development of partnership in the fields of tourism, education, healthcare, ecology, infrastructure, agriculture and entrepreneurship. During the visit, the Turkish delegation got acquainted with the tourism, economic and investment potential of the region,» the statement says.

The delegation also visited key objects of the city and tourism infrastructure, including the historical and cultural museum, the Chingiz Aitmatov Cultural Center, a hippodrome, a solar power plant and production sites. Particular attention was paid to the prospects for cooperation in the areas of water supply and landscaping.