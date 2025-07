The President of Kyrgyzstan signed an order to appoint Baatyrbek Zhantaev as Mayor of Balykchy city in Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the head of state reported.

According to the document, the appointment was made in accordance with Article 71 of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic and Part 1 of Article 47 of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Local State Administration and Local Government Bodies».

Baatyrbek Zhantaev officially took office as Mayor of Balykchy.

It is known from open sources that he was one of the owners of Black Star Burger franchise in Kyrgyzstan, and is also actively involved in the construction business.

He previously held a position at Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise.