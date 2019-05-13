14:15
New prosecutor of Batken region appointed

Abdibakyt Khalmurzaev was appointed a Prosecutor of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The order was signed by the Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov on May 8. Abdibakyt Khalmurzayev has already been introduced to the staff.

It is known that he was born in 1968 in Kyzyl-Bulak village, Nookat district, Osh region. He is the brother of the former authorized representative of the Government in Batken region Abish Khalmurzayev.
