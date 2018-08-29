At least five prosecutors replaced in Kyrgyzstan

Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkubek Dzhamshitov signed an order appointing five new prosecutors. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that all newly appointed employees of the prosecutor’s office have already started performing their duties.

— Marat Absatarov was appointed deputy prosecutor of Chui region. Previously, he served as prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region.

— Malik Bekturganov was appointed deputy prosecutor of Bishkek city for investigation. Prior to that, he worked as the head of the Department for Supervision over the Criminal Procedure and Operational Investigative Activities of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

— Mukhamed Karashev was appointed prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz district. Previously, he worked as the head of a department of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

— Erkin Abdykerimov became the military prosecutor of the Bishkek garrison instead of Edilbek Stakeyev, who was appointed a prosecutor of Alamudun district. Previously, Erkin Abdykerimov was deputy military prosecutor of Jalal-Abad garrison.

Recall, after the meeting of the board, the Prosecutor General Otkubek Dzhamshitov dismissed a number of prosecutors from their posts.