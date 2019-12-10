16:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov criticizes work of local prosecutors

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov did not agree with a complaint of the Prosecutor General about the burden on investigators and interrogators after introduction of the Single Register of Crimes and Misconducts. He stated this at the 3rd meeting of the Judicial Reform Council.

According to the head of state, the number of pending cases in the hands of investigators indicates the level of prosecutorial supervision.

«This indicates a lack of coordination. If all cases were considered on time, they would not have accumulated. It is necessary to strengthen control and improve the quality of the oversight activities of local prosecutors,» he stressed.

At the meeting, the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkurbek Dzhamshitov told about hard work of investigators.

Recall, the first meeting of the Judicial Reform Council under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic was held on May 17, 2018, the second was held on December 27 last year.
link:
views: 40
Print
Related
New prosecutor of Batken region appointed
Suspected of murder of prosecutor put in detention center for 2 months
New prosecutors of Bishkek and several districts appointed
Deputy prosecutor of Osh region Toro Kozhoshov commits suicide
At least five prosecutors replaced in Kyrgyzstan
Edilbek Stakeyev appointed prosecutor of Alamudun district
Number of prosecutors dismissed by Prosecutor General’s Office
Prosecutor gets 3,300 mln soms fine for bribe extortion
Prosecutor Ulan Chalbaev arrested
Prosecutor caught with $ 200,000 bribe diagnosed with a stroke
Popular
Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking
10 December, Tuesday
15:54
Policemen, judges to be trained in investigation of gender-based crimes online Policemen, judges to be trained in investigation of gen...
15:45
Sooronbai Jeenbekov criticizes work of local prosecutors
15:38
Cholpon Dzhakupova asks President to protect personal data of citizens
15:28
Kurultai participants intend to assess work of Sooronbai Jeenbekov
15:19
Interior Ministry veterans ask President to dismiss Kashkar Dzhunushaliev