Sooronbai Jeenbekov criticizes work of local prosecutors

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov did not agree with a complaint of the Prosecutor General about the burden on investigators and interrogators after introduction of the Single Register of Crimes and Misconducts. He stated this at the 3rd meeting of the Judicial Reform Council.

According to the head of state, the number of pending cases in the hands of investigators indicates the level of prosecutorial supervision.

«This indicates a lack of coordination. If all cases were considered on time, they would not have accumulated. It is necessary to strengthen control and improve the quality of the oversight activities of local prosecutors,» he stressed.

At the meeting, the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkurbek Dzhamshitov told about hard work of investigators.

Recall, the first meeting of the Judicial Reform Council under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic was held on May 17, 2018, the second was held on December 27 last year.