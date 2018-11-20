14:07
USD 69.83
EUR 79.74
RUB 1.06
English

Suspected of murder of prosecutor put in detention center for 2 months

Batken City Court chose a measure of restraint for a man suspected of a murder of a regional prosecutor. Internal Affairs Department for the region informed 24.kg news agency.

By the decision of the court, Melis Kalykov will be put in detention center for two months — until January 18, 2019.

Anarbai Mamazhakypov was killed in Batken on November 18. The body of the prosecutor was found outside the city. Police detained an employee of the Capital Construction Department of Batken region on suspicion of murder.
link:
views: 44
Print
Related
Number of employees dismissed due to murder of prosecutor
New prosecutors of Bishkek and several districts appointed
Deputy prosecutor of Osh region Toro Kozhoshov commits suicide
At least five prosecutors replaced in Kyrgyzstan
Edilbek Stakeyev appointed prosecutor of Alamudun district
Number of prosecutors dismissed by Prosecutor General’s Office
Prosecutor gets 3,300 mln soms fine for bribe extortion
Prosecutor Ulan Chalbaev arrested
Prosecutor caught with $ 200,000 bribe diagnosed with a stroke
SCNS distributes video of prosecutor’s detention with $ 200,000
Popular
Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN
Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman
Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges
Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass