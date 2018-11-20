Suspected of murder of prosecutor put in detention center for 2 months

Batken City Court chose a measure of restraint for a man suspected of a murder of a regional prosecutor. Internal Affairs Department for the region informed 24.kg news agency.

By the decision of the court, Melis Kalykov will be put in detention center for two months — until January 18, 2019.

Anarbai Mamazhakypov was killed in Batken on November 18. The body of the prosecutor was found outside the city. Police detained an employee of the Capital Construction Department of Batken region on suspicion of murder.