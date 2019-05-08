16:24
Victory Day. Events planned in Bishkek announced

The Bishkek City Administration told what events are planned in the city on May 9. According to it, the celebration of Victory Day is divided into four blocks.

Immortal Regiment march will start from Bishkek’s South Gate at 10.00. Place and time of gathering of participants: intersection of Masaliyev and Baitik Baatyr streets at 9.00.

The column will move along Baitik Baatyr / Abdrakhmanov and Frunze Streets to Victory Square. The total length of the route is 6.6 kilometers.

A brass band, music and dance groups will perform throughout the march. The column will be escorted by ambulances and fire service vehicles.

The City Administration stressed that segments of Abdrakhmanov / Baitik Baatyr Streets from Masaliyev to Frunze will be closed for traffic during march. Intersections with these streets will be also temporarily closed for traffic.

Public transport routes will also change.

Buses No.42 and trolleybuses running along Baitik Baatyr and Abdrakhmanov Streets will stop serving their routes from 10.00 to 12.00.

The Bishkek Traffic Safety Department reported that Shopokov (from Chui Avenue to Frunze Street) and Frunze (from Abdrakhmanov to Ibraimov) Streets will also be closed during holiday events.

A meeting-requiem with laying flowers to the Eternal Flame will begin on Victory Square at 10.00. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov is expected to participate in it. Units of the Bishkek garrison will march in front of the participants.

A concert of Bishkek musical groups, which will perform songs of the war years, will start at 11.00. A field kitchen will be organized together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic to treat about 2,000 people to soldier porridge.

A festive concert with participation of the Russian band Blue Berets, creative teams of the Bishkek Culture Department and national pop stars will start at 19.00.

Festive fireworks will be at 22.00.
