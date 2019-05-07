Meeting-requiem takes place on Victory square in Bishkek

A meeting-requiem with participation of veterans of the defense and law enforcement agencies took place in Bishkek on Victory square.

The participants laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and held a minute of silence to commemorate the deceased in the Great Patriotic War. Semirechye Cossacks participated in the ceremony of laying wreaths. By tradition, three gun salvoes sounded.

The meeting-requiem took place after the full rehearsal of the parade, which will be held on May 9 on Victory Square. The Government reported that performances with songs of war years and an exhibition of military equipment of Soviet times are planned on the square. The main event, which will be held in the capital on May 9, is Immortal Regiment march.