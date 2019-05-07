15:54
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Meeting-requiem takes place on Victory square in Bishkek

A meeting-requiem with participation of veterans of the defense and law enforcement agencies took place in Bishkek on Victory square.

The participants laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and held a minute of silence to commemorate the deceased in the Great Patriotic War. Semirechye Cossacks participated in the ceremony of laying wreaths. By tradition, three gun salvoes sounded.

The meeting-requiem took place after the full rehearsal of the parade, which will be held on May 9 on Victory Square. The Government reported that performances with songs of war years and an exhibition of military equipment of Soviet times are planned on the square. The main event, which will be held in the capital on May 9, is Immortal Regiment march.
link:
views: 85
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan pays tribute to killed, went missing on Great Patriotic War fronts
Andrei Krutko: Memory of Great Victory in Kyrgyzstan not less than in Russia
Bishkek pays tribute to memory of victims of Chernobyl disaster
Bishkek to host meeting requiem on May 9
Popular
Radioactive Kyrgyzstan. Where is uranium legacy of the country located? Radioactive Kyrgyzstan. Where is uranium legacy of the country located?
Russian citizen attempts to commit suicide at Manas airport Russian citizen attempts to commit suicide at Manas airport
Portrait of Chingiz Aitmatov to decorate house in Dzhal-23 microdistrict Portrait of Chingiz Aitmatov to decorate house in Dzhal-23 microdistrict
At least 136 rallies held in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019 At least 136 rallies held in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019