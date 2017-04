A meeting requiem will take place on Victory Square of Bishkek on May 9. Information Support Department of the government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In order to implement an order of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic , a government working group headed by the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov was formed, and a plan for the preparation and holding of the Victory Day was developed and approved.

In particular, the organization and carrying out of «Immortal Regiment» march, meeting requiem as well as exhibitions dedicated to the 72nd anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, and other solemn events are planned.