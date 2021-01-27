16:27
USD 84.80
EUR 102.93
RUB 1.12
English

Bishkek hosts meeting-requiem in honor of breach of siege of Leningrad

Meeting-requiem in honor of the 77th anniversary of the breach of the siege of Leningrad took place in Bishkek in the park named after Dair Asanov. Participants of the meeting laid wreaths at the monument to the survivors of the siege.

According to Marat Kutanov, Deputy Chairman of the Kyrgyz Society of Survivors of the Siege of Leningrad, there are only 14 war veterans in Kyrgyzstan to date.

«At least 12 of them live in Bishkek, one — in Kara-Balta city, one woman lives in Balykchy city. About 16,000 people have been evacuated to Kyrgyzstan during the siege, 3,500 of them — children,» he said.

The siege of Leningrad lasted 872 days — from September 8, 1941 to January 27, 1944. The exact number of victims is unknown. According to various sources, these are from 400,000 to 1.5 million people.
link: https://24.kg/english/181385/
views: 100
Print
Related
President participates in meeting-requiem in honor of breach of Leningrad siege
Meeting-requiem takes place on Victory square in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan pays tribute to killed, went missing on Great Patriotic War fronts
Andrei Krutko: Memory of Great Victory in Kyrgyzstan not less than in Russia
Bishkek pays tribute to memory of victims of Chernobyl disaster
Kyrgyzstanis remember heroism and bravery of Leningrad Siege survivors
Bishkek to host meeting requiem on May 9
Popular
Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek
Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA
93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total 93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total
Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan
27 January, Wednesday
16:01
Victims of dispersal of October 5 rally demand punishment for Jeenbekov Victims of dispersal of October 5 rally demand punishme...
15:37
Bishkek hosts meeting-requiem in honor of breach of siege of Leningrad
15:06
Nurbek Sydygaliev becomes Deputy Speaker of Parliament
14:45
Health Ministry purchases 21 ambulances at expense of Islamic Development Bank
14:39
Women oppose Jeenbekov's participation in inauguration of Sadyr Japarov