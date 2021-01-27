Bishkek hosts meeting-requiem in honor of breach of siege of Leningrad

Meeting-requiem in honor of the 77th anniversary of the breach of the siege of Leningrad took place in Bishkek in the park named after Dair Asanov. Participants of the meeting laid wreaths at the monument to the survivors of the siege.

According to Marat Kutanov, Deputy Chairman of the Kyrgyz Society of Survivors of the Siege of Leningrad, there are only 14 war veterans in Kyrgyzstan to date.

«At least 12 of them live in Bishkek, one — in Kara-Balta city, one woman lives in Balykchy city. About 16,000 people have been evacuated to Kyrgyzstan during the siege, 3,500 of them — children,» he said.

The siege of Leningrad lasted 872 days — from September 8, 1941 to January 27, 1944. The exact number of victims is unknown. According to various sources, these are from 400,000 to 1.5 million people.