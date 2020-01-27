14:48
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

President participates in meeting-requiem in honor of breach of Leningrad siege

A meeting-requiem in honor of the 77th anniversary of the breach of the siege of Leningrad took place in Bishkek in the park named after Dair Asanov with participation of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The head of state stressed that belief in victory was strengthened not only among the residents of Leningrad, but also among all citizens of the Soviet Union on this day.

«We treat with due care the memory of those tragic and, at the same time, heroic days. We are proud of the siege survivors, our compatriots, who are among us today. We bow our heads to the memory of more than 4,500 Kyrgyzstanis, who died during the liberation of Leningrad,» he said.

Anna Kutanova, Chairperson of the Kyrgyz Society of Leningrad Siege Survivors, thanked the President for the congratulations and financial support for the Society.

Recall, the siege of Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) during the Great Patriotic War lasted from September 8, 1941 to January 27, 1944. The siege ring was broken on January 18, 1943.
link: https://24.kg/english/141692/
views: 40
Print
Related
Meeting-requiem takes place on Victory square in Bishkek
Bishkek hosts requiem on anniversary of breakthrough of the Siege of Leningrad
Kyrgyzstan pays tribute to killed, went missing on Great Patriotic War fronts
Andrei Krutko: Memory of Great Victory in Kyrgyzstan not less than in Russia
Bishkek pays tribute to memory of victims of Chernobyl disaster
Bishkek to host meeting requiem on May 9
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake
Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303 Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303
U.S. travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis: Parties consult on issue U.S. travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis: Parties consult on issue
Kyrgyzstan takes 126th place in Corruption Perceptions Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan takes 126th place in Corruption Perceptions Index 2019
27 January, Monday
14:39
Suspect of fraud arrested in Bishkek Suspect of fraud arrested in Bishkek
14:16
President participates in meeting-requiem in honor of breach of Leningrad siege
13:12
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan promises to systematize fight against smuggling
12:50
New virus in China: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan opens hotline
12:33
New virus in China: Fifteen Kyrgyzstanis stay in Wuhan